Themed AirBNB's in Houston

As we are approaching The summer, you may find yourself with no plans! Making plans last minute can get super expensive, especially with gas prices.



No need to worry, you can still enjoy one of many unique experiences offered by Airbnb right here in the Houston area. All you need to do is go to the Airbnb website and look under "experiences" for Houston.

These aren’t your typical hotel rooms. Houstonians Arsenio & Sarita Hall, founders of trendingtheme.com who have several themed rooms on Airbnb, want to make sure you have a one of a kind experience.



Themes such as the Pink Poison Room, Las Vegas Hotel, Sweet Tooth, Movie Theater are just some experiences available.



The best part is that many of these rooms, are much cheaper than local hotels.



Visit Trendingtheme.com or Airbnb for more info.