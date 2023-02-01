Expand / Collapse search

Texas ranked 5th worst state for dental health: WalletHub survey

HOUSTON - We all know (or at least should) the importance of proper dental hygiene, but a recent survey suggests Texans aren't doing enough for their own dental health. 

According to WalletHub, which looked at 2023's States with the Best and Worst Dental Health, researchers looked at where people have the healthiest teeth and gums. 

The report noted how some people might feel nervous about visiting dentists, or cannot afford annual checkups. Researchers also examined key indicators of dental wellness, such as the share of children who visited a dentist in the past year, dental treatment costs as well as dentists per capita. 

Its findings led researchers to rank Texas the 5th worst state for dental health. The Lone Star State also had one of the lowest numbers of dental visits between children and adults. 

Meanwhile, Wisconsin took the crown as the state with the best dental health, while Mississippi was ranked the worst. 

For a full look at the report and how other states compared, click here.