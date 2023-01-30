Being single in Texas gives new meaning to the Lone Star State after a recent study ranked it as one of the best states for singles.

WalletHub released a survey Monday looking at 2023's Best and Worst States for Singles, where they examined several factors of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities as well as restaurants per capita.

Its findings led to Texas being ranked the 4th best state for singles. The Lone Star State also was ranked number 1 when it came to restaurants and movie theaters per capita.

Texas was outranked overall by California, which took the crown as the best state for singles, followed by New York and Florida, respectively. West Virginia, on the other hand, was considered the worst state for singles.

To look at the full report, its findings, and how other states fared in comparison, click here.