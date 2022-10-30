A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers.

According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.

In fact, Houston was one of a several Texas cities ranked poorly among the findings, including Dallas, Garland and Pasadena.

Meanwhile, Roseville, CA was ranked the very best city for single mothers.

