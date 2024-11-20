Texas adds more border buoys to Rio Grande in attempt to stop illegal crossings

New buoys are being placed in the Rio Grande along the Texas-Mexico border in an attempt to block illegal crossings, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Video from the governor's office showed cranes placing the floating border barriers into the river.

The buoys are a part of an effort by the State of Texas to stop migrants from illegally crossing into the state.

Gov. Abbott talked about the effort with FOX News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

"We're not letting up at all. We're continuing our efforts. [Wednesday] morning we are going to be putting more buoys into the Rio Grande River, doing more to deny illegal entry into the State of Texas," said Abbott.

In June 2023, the state of Texas spent $1 million to deploy a string of buoys in the Rio Grande to deter migrants from illegally crossing near Eagle Pass.

Texas and the Biden Administration have been in a legal fight over the border buoys.

The federal government sued Texas last year to get the floating barriers removed, claiming it violated federal law.

A district court initially sided with the Biden Administration, but it was overruled by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The case is expected to eventually reach the Supreme Court.

"Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s attempts to shut down our border security efforts, the buoys are here to stay," wrote Abbott in a statement on social media.