Texas EquuSearch says founder Tim Miller hospitalized for serious health condition

Texas EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller was admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to a serious health condition, according to the organization.

In a Facebook post, Texas EquuSearch said Miller had already successfully undergone one procedure and is scheduled for another in the next couple of days.

"We know that Tim’s health and well-being are of great concern to many of you, and he greatly appreciates each and every one of you," the Facebook post reads. "Please keep Tim, his family, and the amazing medical team in charge of his care, in your thoughts and prayers this week."

According to the Facebook post, Miller will have a short rehab period but is expected to be "back up and working soon, doing what he does best, searching and returning loved ones to their families."

Texas Equusearch is often among the leading groups working to bring home missing persons in Houston.

Miller launched the organization after the disappearance of his daughter Laura. Laura was abducted and murdered in north Galveston County in 1984. He says her death inspired him to help others.

Since 2000, Texas EquuSearch has been involved in nearly 2,000 searches throughout the United States, Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

Their efforts have successfully returned more than 400 missing people home to their families safely, many of which would have been deceased.

Texas EquuSearch is also responsible for recovering the remains of 238 missing loved ones, bringing closure to many families. Many of these cases resulted in criminal cases.