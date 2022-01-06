Texas Appeals Court upholds Harris County’s right to impose mask requirement

An Appeals Court Thursday upheld Harris County's right to impose a mask requirement.



Alongside County Attorney Christian Menefee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed the decision.

The ruling comes in response to a previous executive order from Governor Abbott banning such mandates.



"If you want to be responsible and continue to require wearing masks, unless the Supreme Court rules against this, and they won’t make a ruling for a while, you're within your rights to continue with those requirements," Judge Hidalgo said.

Judge Hidalgo also noted that Harris County is on the verge of raising its COVID-19 threat level to red because of the recent surge in cases.

