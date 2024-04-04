Is the future here? If you’ve seen the Tesla Cybertruck you may think that is the case. The highly sought-after vehicle is hard to get your hands on, and the price tag seems to continue to grow.

But you can rent the futuristic vehicle through the carsharing app, Turo. Here’s a word to the wise, it won’t be a cheap ride.

In the realm of car sales, the elusive electric truck is as rare as a unicorn sighting. But once you're behind the wheel, trust me, you won't blend into traffic. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing us with promises of electric dreams for what seems like an eternity. But for real it’s been a few years.

So, after a relentless pursuit akin to chasing Bigfoot, I finally was able to get my hands on a Cybertruck. And let me tell you, it's a head-turner.

Now, let's talk cash. Buckle up because renting one of these bad boys will cost you more than $700 a day – and that's before Turo’s trip fee and insurance costs. Yep, you read that right. It's a hefty price tag that might make your bank account shed a tear. But, if the Cybertruck fever has got you tossing and turning at night, this might be your only option.

Now, about this so-called "SUV." Let's be real, it's unlike anything else on the road. It's part truck, part alien spacecraft, with a dash of stainless-steel flair. It's not your typical ride to pick up groceries – unless you're grabbing them from Mars.

But before you go full throttle, a word of advice: read the fine print on insurance. Some policies might not cover Turo rentals, leaving you with a crater-sized hole in your wallet if things go south. And if you're worried about dinging this stainless-steel wonder, check your policy and deductible ahead of time. But it’s good to know Turo won't hit you with what’s called a Loss of Use fee – a fee in Texas and other states that some rental car companies charge customers after damage to recoup alleged financial losses for the time that a car is out of service for repairs.

So, fellow thrill-seekers, buckle up and do your homework before embarking on this Cybertruck odyssey.