Teen shot inside vacant house in east Harris County, dies at the hospital
article
HOUSTON - A male, believed to be in his teens, was shot inside a vacant house in east Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.
The shooting occurred Wednesday in the 12800 block of Flagstaff Lane.
Authorities say the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died at the hospital.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.