On top of the many troubles Houston ISD has been facing since the takeover by the Texas Education Agency, some employees' paychecks are now being impacted by technical issues.

FOX 26 first learned about the issues based on a tweet by the Houston Education Association, claiming "system glitches" and blaming the newly appointed Superintendent F. Mike Miles.

"#HISD didn't have any system glitches until Mike Miles' team took over," the tweet read.

HISD officials, in an emailed statement, said they are aware of the tech issues and working to resolve them, but did not go into detail about the cause.

"HISD is aware of a technical issue resulting in payroll processing delays for some employees for July 5th, 2023," the email said. "Our IT and Payroll Departments are working diligently to resolve the technical errors causing this delay, and to prevent this from ever happening again. We are actively working to process direct deposits and paper checks for any affected employees. Any employee who normally receives direct deposit but would like a paper check today issued must reach out to 713-556-6440 by 1 p.m. to ensure prompt processing."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.