Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says state of Texas intends to take over HISD for the next 7 years

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated on Sunday that the TEA takeover of the Houston Independent School District could last for at least seven years.

According to his post, "Based on what I am reading it seems the State intends to take over HISD for the next seven years. This raises even more questions."

This comes after what has been a very unusual start to the takeover with changes at Houston ISD meetings. One of those items is the length of time a registered speaker can address the board. In previous meetings, the time was usually two minutes, but that has been reverted down to one minute.

One other noticeable change that occurred during one meeting was the amount of seating availability in the actual meeting room where the Board of Directors conducts their meeting. This occurred during their second meeting after the first meeting, which approved the appointment of F. Mike Miles to become new Superintendent of Houston ISD after being appointed by TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, following an application period.

Last Thursday's meeting saw numerous people inside the actual meeting room when a $2.2 billion budget was approved that will include cuts to the central office and contractor services. The amount of jobs that are expected to be cut was not announced.

Also, a teacher was recently arrested at the Hattie May White building. We were told the teacher, who was not affiliated with Houston ISD, was registered to speak but wasn't allowed into the auditorium.