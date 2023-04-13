Get ready, parents! The car seat trade-in program returns to Target next week.

Starting April 16 through April 29, customers can stop by the store to recycle old, expired or damaged car seats and get a coupon in return.

The coupon for 20% off one car seat, stroller or select baby gear can be redeemed through May 13.

According to Target, all types of car seats are eligible for trade-in, including infant and convertible car seats, car seat bases and harness or booster car seats.

All stores are participating, except for some small format stores. The company says there will be drop-off boxes near Guest Services, along with a sign that customers can scan to add the coupon to their Target Circle account.

The coupon can be redeemed for in-store or online purchases. Target says the coupon is redeemable twice.

For more information on the event, visit Target’s website.