Liquidation stores in Houston with deep discounts, shoppers can save hundreds of dollars

If you're looking to save money, listen up! There is a little-known secret to buying just about any item you could buy in a store for just a few dollars.

One way to save hundreds of dollars, on everything from clothes to electronics, to toys, is to shop at liquidation stores. You'll find them both online and here in Houston and the savings are jaw dropping.

"Attention! Attention Black Friday shoppers! It is time for another restock," announced manager Muhamad Zaza in a store called Black Friday Deals, which has four locations in Greater Houston.

Every Friday, the store called Black Friday Deals sells just about everything that retailers didn't sell at an across-the-board price of $7.

"I got a bunch of these protein powders. They go for $40, but here you get them at $7. Here’s another protein. And here’s an expensive car part," one shopper showed us the items in his cart.

Items are mostly overstocked and some returned items are from major retailers.

"Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Costco, all sort of overstock," Zaza listed some of them.

Stock varies every week, so plan to spend time sorting through items on tables. Prices for everything start at $7, dropping a dollar a day until they reach $0.50.

"A hoverboard right here I found today for $7. A lamp, a mixer board, a sharpener, another blender brand new," shopper Ben James showed us.

About half of the shoppers are looking to save, the other half are resellers.

"$300 microphone for $7," Zaza showed us.

Adjacent to this Black Friday Deals is another store called Mega Furniture Galleries, which says it sells stock from furniture retailers for up to 80% off.

"It comes from different companies, Happy Homes, Crown Mark, Ashley. From all over the US, we bring it here," said Genesis Diaz with Mega Furniture Galleries.

Furniture for every room of the home, including in bundles to fill an entire home at low prices.

"One of the big packages that we have right now is the 18-piece package deal that we have for $1999," said Diaz.

Just two of the stores where serious shoppers can serious savings.

"People are checking their items, and they find really good deals," said Zaza.

And did you know that when luggage is never claimed after flights, a website called Unclaimed Baggage sells what people packed at a fraction of the cost?

You'll also find liquidation deals online at Amazon Outlet and Goodwill Finds among others.