City of Houston water bills are going up as much as 15% to 17%.

Houston Public Works says the most common household usage for a single-family home in the summer is 6,000 gallons a month. If you use 6,000 gallons, it says your bill going up about $16 a month.

And brace yourself: this is part of a 5-year rate hike, and we're only in year two.

Many Houstonians feel like they're getting soaked. Water rates are going up as much as 15% to 17% this year.

"I think we’re going to have to cut back. Already we’re trying to restrict our shower use and trying to keep from overrunning the sink," said Houston resident Maria Corson.

"We need our water, so I guess we have to pay it. But that’s ridiculous," said Houston mother Detra Roseman.

Houston Public Works sent customers a letter explaining that in 2021 Houston City Council passed an ordinance to increase water bills, totaling 50% to 78% rate increases over five years, to pay for maintaining and repairing aging infrastructure. Old pipes have led to many water main breaks.

"It’s not our fault, I guess it’s just the cost of living. Have to pay the bill, but it’s ridiculous," said Roseman.

This year, that increase is bumped up another 9.2% based on the inflation index and population growth.

City Councilmember Amy Peck voted against the rate hike.

"I believe there’s other money to look at to pay for at least some of these projects through the federal COVID-19 relief dollars," said Peck.

Some funds from the new federal infrastructure bill could later help offset the increase.

"Hopefully, there will be some kind of infrastructure dollars as well to the City of Houston to help offset these projects," said Peck.

Here's a big tip to save money: the City of Houston offers a conservation credit if you can keep your water usage under 4,000 gallons a month.

Public Works offers a calculator to help you estimate your bill using the new rates. If you use 4000 gallons a month, it shows your bill would be $70.98. But if you use 3000 gallons, it shows your bill would be nearly half that at about $37.

"We’re just going to have to cut bills. I told my husband, we’re going to have to stop growing plants and do more of a rock garden in the front. I think we'll look more like West Texas soon," said Corson.

Meantime, Houston Public Works suggests some ways to conserve water:

Install WaterSense toilets, which the EPA says can save you $130 a year.

WaterSense faucets can save you $250 year.

And WaterSense shower heads can save you $70 a year.

You can also save a lot of money by changing some of your habits. Make sure you're washing full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher. That can save you one load of dishes a week, or 320 gallons a year.

And turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving can save 5700 gallons a year. That's a whole month of water. .

If you are struggling to pay water or other utility bills, assistance is available for those who qualify through BakerRipley and Texas Utility Help. You can call 211, the United Way Helpline for help