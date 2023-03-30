You can hit a home run on savings this year while taking your family to Astros games.

Here's your first tip: You can take a one-gallon Ziploc bag full of peanuts and crackerjacks or other snacks and a one-liter sealed bottle of water into Minute Maid Park.

And there are more ways to slide into savings.

After winning the World Series, again, demand is up for Astros tickets this year, but you don't have to pay up.

"Last season on StubHub, we had the Astros ranked 24th ranked team for sales. They’ve jumped all the way to 11th this season. The excitement is back," said Adam Budelli with StubHub.

The best way to save money is to attend home games midweek or against lower-ranked teams.

"Typically our data shows weekday games are about 15% more affordable than weekend games," said Budelli.

Head to the Astros website for Value Days like Dollar Dog Night and Family Sundays. Check out the Coca-Cola Ballpark Bundle on select dates for a ticket, a hot dog, a soda, and popcorn for $22.

There are appreciation nights for Military, frontline workers, and college students.

The site Student Beans also offers student deals.

And don't let a scammer slide in and steal your money.

"Making sure where you buy tickets, they are verified. Never buy off the street or use cash. We’ve gotten used to using Venmo and Cash App and things like that, but there is no recourse," explained Budelli.

While ticket prices sometimes go down just before a game, parking will cost more then. So plan your parking play ahead of time.

"There’s this narrative that if you wait until the last minute, tickets become more affordable. I can tell you that’s not the case with parking. Because there’s a lot of demand and very limited parking spaces," said Budelli.

To save on parking, you can take MetroRail and walk a few blocks, get a free shuttle from Ninfa's, share a shuttle through Rally, take an Uber or a Lyft, or carpool. There are street parking options. Meters are free after 6 p.m. or reserve parking in advance through apps like SpotHero, ParkMobile, StubHub or SeatGeek.