Budweiser releasing new limited-edition MLB team cans for Opening Day

Nothing is better than a beer and a hot dog on Opening Day, right? Well, Budweiser has a new team can for you to enjoy its product on Opening Day.

According to a release from Budweiser, they designed the special cans for 14 teams across the league, including the Astros, featuring each club's logo, team colors, and unique city skyline integrated into the backdrop.

Astros fans will be able to find the cans wherever Budweiser is sold.