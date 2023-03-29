A Houston rap artist who gained attention for his Astros inspired songs during the 2022 World Series run is now releasing another song for the 2023 season.

"Some people thought, oh you’re a rapper talking about the Astros," said Mark Drew. "Kind of true, but I’m a really devoted fan that’s also a rapper."

The song called, "Ready 2 Reign," is influenced by the Astros slogan for the 2023 season. Drew says the song is all things Astros, and it will be available for purchase on Opening Day.

"It’s all Astros," said Drew. "Tons of references to the players [and] some of their playoff heroics. It’s called ‘Ready to Reign.’ I had the idea ready for some months. I was just waiting for them to release the slogan for the season."

As we reported last year, Drew quickly gained popularity during his favorite team’s 2022-playoff run. During the American League Championship Series, he posted a quick song to social media referencing the Astros sweeping the New York Yankees.

Within days, it gained tens of thousands of views on TikTok and Instagram. As a result, he ended up making appearances on radio shows and was interviewed by local TV news channels.

Then, after the Astros won the World Series, he walked behind players during the team’s World Championship Parade.

"Astros or not, I just want to give something for people to feel and enjoy," said Drew. "It’s just like, what can I give people that can stand the test of time."

While Drew has other songs in the works, the musician says he plans to continue releasing Astros themed music throughout the 2023 season.

"The goal is to make Mark Drew the artist my number 1 source of income," said Drew. "Really, just work on my music fulltime and to make this a career. A lot of people have gotten behind me in Houston. I really just want to build on that and take it to new heights."