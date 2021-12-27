Take-home COVID tests hard to find in Houston; Long lines outside testing facilities

COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Houston, but local hospitals say they’re not overwhelmed.

"We’re not seeing a huge increase in the number of patients," said Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious disease specialist from Memorial Hermann. "However, we just had Christmas."

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, take-home COVID tests are hard to find at area pharmacies. Several locations we visited Monday were sold out.

In addition, several people spent much of Monday standing in line outside COVID testing facilities in Houston.

"I looked for other places, and they were sold out," said Janet Lung. "So we got [an appointment] today at 5 p.m."

While some people getting tested felt sick, others need to for work or are being extra cautious.

"[I’m getting tested after] being around people for the holidays," said one person in line.

According to Alejandra Salas, she is now recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time. A year ago, she also got sick with the virus and now she’s fully vaccinated.

"The first three days were really bad [this time]," said Salas. "They were actually worse than the first time I had COVID without a vaccine. I have a lot of coughing. I didn’t have that the last time."

Houston’s Fire Department has more than 70 firefighters currently sidelined with COVID-19. While the virus is causing staffing issues for HFD, they’re still able to effectively answer calls.

"All stations are open, all ambulances are operational, and a fire engine is staffed at each one of our fire stations," said HFD Chief Samuel Pena. "HFD’s daily staffing has been heavily impacted by the effects of the pandemic. The fluctuation of available staffing during certain times forces us to temporarily idle certain units."

According to Dr. Yancey, most of their patients who recently tested positive for COVID have relatively mild symptoms similar to a cold.

On Monday, the CDC issued new guidelines that change the quarantine period for people sick with COVID from 10 days to 5.

"If on day 5, you don’t have a fever and your symptoms have improved, you can go out and continue with your life wearing a mask for five days," said Dr. Luis Ostrosky from UTHealth Houston.