Suspect shot, in custody following officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.
According to authorities, a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Honda passenger car on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Montgomery County around 5 p.m.
Officials said when the trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect took off.
During a short pursuit, authorities said the suspect struck a motorist's vehicle.
Moments later, the suspect's vehicle crashed.
That's when, authorities said, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a gun.
At that point, the trooper fired at the suspect, who was struck once, authorities said.
The suspect was taken to Kingwood Hospital for treatment.