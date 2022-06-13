Expand / Collapse search

Suspect shot, in custody following officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Co.

Overhead photo of the scene via SkyFOX.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon. 

According to authorities, a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Honda passenger car on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Montgomery County around 5 p.m. 

Officials said when the trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect took off. 

During a short pursuit, authorities said the suspect struck a motorist's vehicle. 

Moments later, the suspect's vehicle crashed. 

That's when, authorities said, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a gun. 

At that point, the trooper fired at the suspect, who was struck once, authorities said. 

The suspect was taken to Kingwood Hospital for treatment. 