Suspect shot, in custody following officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Co.

A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Honda passenger car on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 in Montgomery County around 5 p.m.

Officials said when the trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect took off.

During a short pursuit, authorities said the suspect struck a motorist's vehicle.

Moments later, the suspect's vehicle crashed.

That's when, authorities said, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a gun.

At that point, the trooper fired at the suspect, who was struck once, authorities said.

The suspect was taken to Kingwood Hospital for treatment.