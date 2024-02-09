Super Bowl LVIII: Houston bars, restaurants offering specials

Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner and though it's hosted in Las Vegas, fans across the nation, even here in Houston, will be getting together to celebrate!

Many places across the city will be having dine-in deals for customers to enjoy as they watch the big game.

SUGGESTED: Super Bowl 2024 food deals: Here are some of the top bargains

Here's a roundup of Houston bars and restaurants offering Super Bowl celebration food and drink specials:

Rockhouse

Collard Greens & Fried Catfish by Brandon Holmes/Rockhouse

Rockhouse is bringing the energy to Super Bowl weekend with themed cocktails representing each team and the debut of their Sunday Brunch buffet, priced at $40 per person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on Super Bowl Sunday and continuing every Sunday after.

The buffet will have an array of dishes, including fluffy scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, waffles, bacon, Southern classics like grits and fried chicken, smoked oxtails, and more. Additionally, they will have a carving station that will serve prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce.

Location: 6025 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77057.

Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen

Courtesy of Good Vibes

Offering $1 wings, specialty cocktails, and all-day happy hour, Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen in Pearland ensures fans a winning experience. With TVs scattered throughout the venue and a vibrant atmosphere, it's an ideal spot to catch the game.

Location: 1329 E Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581.

Christian's Tailgate

Christian's Tailgate is a classic Houston sports bar, which will bring football fans $20 domestic beer buckets and a lively ambiance across all locations. You can enjoy the game on the TVs spread out in the venue and eat your favorites such as burgers and shareable snacks like Heart Attack Fries and Fried Pickles.

Christian's Tailgate has multiple locations across Houston.

West U: 5114 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

Midtown: 2000 Bagby Street #105/106, Houston, TX 77002

Heights: 2820 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Energy Corridor: 1010 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079

Heights & Co.

Heights & Co. is a neighborhood bar with restaurant-quality meals, a diverse cocktail list, and ample TVs for optimal game viewing.

Specials during the Super Bowl include $1 off draft beer, $10 Old Fashioneds, both the classic and a special Peanut Butter Old Fashioned, as well as a specialty Smash Burger.

Location: 1343 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008.

FM Kitchen & Bar

FM Kitchen & Bar's FM Loaded Tots by Shawn Chippendale/FM Kitchen & Bar

Offering a prime view of the game, FM Kitchen & Bar presents an extensive list of Super Bowl Sunday specials like $1 wings, and beer and seltzer buckets, such as:

$20 Michelob Ultra and Estrella Jalisco Buckets (6)

$25 Michelob Ultra Towers

$35 NUTRL Seltzer Buckets (6)

Location: 1112 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007