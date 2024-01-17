Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Mike Jones still have the internet going nuts 20 years later!

The three Houston legends have announced a reunion tour called "Still Tippin", which is named after their 2005 collab song of the same name. The song has captivated their faithful fans since the day it was released.

The FOX 26 team reached out to Bobby Dee, Moneytrain Manager of Moneytrain Management, who was listed on social media as the booking person for the tour.

When we asked Dee if the trio was going on tour, he replied, "Yes, we are doing it."

Paul Wall captured the trio hanging out at NRG Stadium before the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Upon going on stage for the halftime show, Paul Wall posted a video on his Instagram stories of himself and the rappers on the field. Paul Wall had someone turn around wearing a shirt that said "Still Tippin Tour", while Mike Jones said, "The tour is official, the tour is official."

The song "Still Tippin" was released in 2005, instantly capturing Hip-Hop fans' attention all over the country, as it was one of the most famous songs showcasing the screwed beat and slow cadence style popularized by Houston.

Over the years, there have been rumors of behind-the-scenes conflicts and unresolved business issues among the artists. However, this reunion tour signifies a coming together to put these differences aside and focus on their shared passion for music and their fans.

The "Still Tippin Tour" is set to begin late this year, but no dates have been confirmed.