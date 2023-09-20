Legendary Houston rapper Paul Wall is embracing his grays, and it's gone viral on social media.

On Monday in a TikTok video that's garnered more than 10,000 shares and 118,000 likes, the People's Champ gave a shout-out to the Houston Texans for having him perform at NRG for their halftime show. His striking gray beard and full head of gray hair were so obvious, that even he took the time to acknowledge it.

"First off, why my face look like the old man filter LOL," says the rapper.

In an interview with FOX 26, the 42-year-old entertainer and entrepreneur says he started to embrace his look a couple of years ago.

"Once I hit that 40 mark, I felt like it was age-appropriate. When I was in my 30s, I think it was just something I was dealing with personally. But I'm loving my 42!"

The internet didn't hold back with the comments and reviews - the majority of them being funny and encouraging.

"They compared me to Billy Bob Thornton, that's pretty funny. They say it looks like Billy Bob Thornton started sippin' lean! They got some pictures of older Steve Carrell," Wall laughs. "I don't take it personal. I got made fun of as a youth. I laugh at all of this, it's all funny to me."

He hopes his silver hair inspires others who may be dealing with changes to their appearances to let it grow and go.

"Come on over! Gone and let them grays come out," he says. "It's all gravy! Silver Foxes, what's up?!"