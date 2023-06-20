Some homes in Northwest Harris County have been riddled with bullets after someone opened fire on houses in the neighborhood.

The gunman terrorizing residents in the Spring area has been banging on doors, windows, and even worse shooting at houses, causing a flurry of folks to call 911.

"It’s scary. We’re scared," says one resident.

You can clearly see at least seven bullet holes in one of the homes.

"This is very frightening," adds another neighbor, and they want the shooter or shooters caught. "I’m worried they’re going to shoot up our house."

"People could have been killed. Several houses were basically shot up," explains Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, who says the shots rang out early Monday morning just before 3:45 a.m.

Some front and garage doors are also left with pry marks from intruders trying to get in. "Somebody was wiggling our doorknob, and then went to the side of our house, knocked on the window," explains one resident.

"It’s very concerning. It’s important that we catch the individuals who did this," says Constable Herman.

The constable is asking residents to review their home surveillance systems to see if they caught the criminals or their vehicle on camera. "Just arbitrarily shooting into people’s houses. We’re not going to tolerate that. We will catch these individuals and prosecute them".

The constable is also encouraging whoever’s wreaking all of this havoc to reach out to his officers before they find them first.

"If any of these suspects were together in a vehicle, and you want to call us you better do it because when we come we’re not going to be real nice because we’re dealing with folks that would do something like this," says Constable Herman. "So we’re going to handle them just like the suspected criminals that they are…if you were with your buddies, and you made a mistake being in the wrong place at the wrong time call us, let’s get this cleared up."

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and license plate readers from the area. Precinct 4 has also increased patrols.