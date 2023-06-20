article

Two people were arrested as Harris County Precinct 4 Constables shut down an illegal massage parlor.

According to officials, investigators conducted an investigation at the Asian Spa, located in the 4700 block of Louetta Road, regarding alleged prostitution after multiple people complained.

Investigators posing as customers entered the Asian Spa and were solicited sex acts in exchange for money by an unlicensed massage therapist, Wemin Sun.

A male employee, Fan Yang, was found to have an open felony warrant for criminal mischief and also was in possession of methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, Sun was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with prostitution. Her bond was set at $100.

Yang was arrested for the open warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.

Constable Mark Herman with Precinct 4 said, "To report illegal prostitution or other unlawful activities, citizens may go to our website, click on On-Line Services, and then click on, Regulatory Violation. Complainants may remain anonymous if they choose."