The Houston Police Department just announced the officer accused of shooting his wife in the face with a rifle has been terminated, effective immediately.

Galib Chowdhury, 31, was arrested and charged with the first-degree felony of aggravated assault against a family member, causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Galib Waheed Chowdhury (Photo courtesy of Houston PD)

HPD tweeted, "Galib Chowdhury has been terminated and is no longer a Houston police officer, effective today. The criminal case is in the hands of the court & criminal justice system. Our hearts remain with the victim, Sadaf Iqbal. We ask the community to pray for her and her family."

Iqbal's family shared the following statement:

"At this time Sadaf, and we, as her family, commend Houston Police Department's actions in terminating Galib Chowdhury today. Every HPD officer has a motto pinned across their badge that says ‘Nemo Me Impune Lacessit’ -- ‘No one injures me with impunity.’ In having the privilege of wearing this badge daily, and being entrusted with the safety of citizens, Mr. Chowdhury overlooked the notion that he was also entrusted to act as a law-abiding citizen when not wearing that badge. The facts will be clear, and the law will be just in the end. We are happy that justice has taken its first steps forward in the way that it should, and that HPD can move on without the stain of this incident on its future. Sadaf and our family are grateful for HPD's support during this difficult time."

The now-former officer who had two years of service was initially relieved of duty immediately following the shooting, according to Chief Troy Finner.

According to officials, Chowdhury called 911 to report an alleged break-in but did not provide a suspect description or direction of travel.

Police on the scene determined there were no signs of a break-in and believed the shooting was intentional, but court authorities revealed Chowdhury's wife also claimed it was accidental.

"The complainant said to medical staff that her husband the defendant shot at her, but that it was an accident," authorities said.

According to officials, Chowdhury almost killed his wife. She suffered injuries to her right eyeball, a cheekbone fracture, and several bone fractures to her right hand and fingers, authorities report.

County records show the two got married last year.

Court authorities say surveillance video from the apartment showed Chowdhury arriving home about 40 minutes before his wife around midnight Monday.

Records show Chowdhury then sent her several aggressive text messages before the shooting.

"Many victims feel very protective towards their abusive partners to the degree that many people recant stories in which they do identify as being abused by the person, and then they’ll say no that didn’t happen," said Maisha Colter, CEO of AVDA, Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse organization.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528-2121 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233.