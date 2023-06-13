Bond has been set at $125,000 for an off-duty Houston police officer charged in his wife’s shooting.

Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury. He has been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation.

The shooting was reported around 12:35 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of Clay Road near Gessner Road.

According to the allegations read in court overnight, Chowdhury was the one who called 911 and reported that someone was breaking into the apartment and his wife got in the way of him shooting at that person.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face and hand, HPD says. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The woman reportedly told medical staff that it was an accident, but officers believe the shooting was intentional, according to allegations read in court.

If Chowdhury is released on bond, he is not allowed to have contact with his wife and cannot possess firearms or ammunition.

The incident is under investigation by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office, as is customary is officer-involved shootings in the city.

During a briefing on Monday, HPD Chief Troy Finner asked for prayers for the injured woman.

"Once you put that patch on and that badge on, you’re a police officer," Chief Finner said. "And I expect you to conduct yourself all the time as a police officer. Again, respecting the process, but I’m very troubled on some things that we know now."

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528-2121 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233.