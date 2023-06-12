Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting his wife in the face

An off-duty Houston police officer is accused of shooting his wife in the face at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, the officer has been relieved of duty and charges are being filed.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the complex on Clay Road near Gessner Road.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face. She was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

"Hopefully, and we pray, that she's going to be alright and make a full recovery. And we ask everybody pray for that female," Chief Finner said.

According to the police chief, the officer has been arrested. Chief Finner said the officer’s name would not be released until charges were filed, but the officer is assigned to the Northwest Division and has been with the department for two years.

HPD’s Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division are still investigating.