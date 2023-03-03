A Spring man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for murdering his ex's new boyfriend, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

29-year-old Austin Hoff was sentenced to 23 years for the shooting death of Steven Senter, 23, on Sept. 5, 2016. He will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

"Cases like this are why we take stalking and intimate-partner violence so seriously," Ogg said. "This man decided to lie in wait for three hours for his ex-girlfriend to arrive at her own house. When she arrived with her new boyfriend, he attempted to force himself into the home, ultimately shooting and killing the new boyfriend."

Austin Hoff (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

According to reports, Hoff moved to the Austin area where he worked as an auto mechanic and persuaded his girlfriend to move in with him. When she later caught Hoff cheating on her, she moved back to Spring.

Hoff then began stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. He went to her home in Spring and sat outside in his car for three hours as he waited for her to come home.

His ex-girlfriend came back home with her new boyfriend, Senter, and as they tried to go inside, Hoff attempted to force his way in the front door. When Senter pushed Hoff away to stop him from entering the home, a struggle occurred and Hoff shot Senter in the Chest, reports say.

Steven Senter (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Officials say Hoff took off his shirt and drove back towards the Austin area. His father later called him and convinced him to come back to Spring.

When he arrived, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies found the shirt and gun, both covered in Senter's blood, in his car.

Hoff was convicted on Tuesday and sentenced after a seven-day testimony, according to reports. The 23-year sentence was apparent a tribute to Senetr's age when he was killed, according to Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi, who tried the case with ADA Andrew Sanchez.

"This case was about a sense of entitlement," Figliuzzi said. "This defendant felt entitled to take back his ex-girlfriend and entitled to kill her new boyfriend. He felt he was entitled to get away with murder."