Expand / Collapse search

Bond increased for woman accused of killing her adopted son, later found in washing machine

By
Published 
Spring
FOX 26 Houston
article

Tiffany Thomas (Photo Courtesy Harris County Sherriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A judge has doubled bond for a woman charged in connection with the death of her adopted son.

We first told you about this disturbing case last summer.

GRAPHIC DETAILS: Parents charged after 7-year-old Harris Co. boy who was reported missing, later found dead in washing machine

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler was found dead inside a washing machine in Spring.

Troy Koehler

Troy Koehler

Tiffany Thomas is now being held on a $300,000 bond.

Harris Co. boy, 7, found dead in washing machine after being reported missing: HCSO

A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday morning was found dead just hours later in a washing machine in the garage of his home in north Harris County, authorities say.

She's charged with injury to a child.

The boy's adopted father, Jemaine Thomas, is charged with capital murder.             