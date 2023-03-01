Bond increased for woman accused of killing her adopted son, later found in washing machine

article

A judge has doubled bond for a woman charged in connection with the death of her adopted son.

We first told you about this disturbing case last summer.

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler was found dead inside a washing machine in Spring.

Troy Koehler

Tiffany Thomas is now being held on a $300,000 bond.

She's charged with injury to a child.

The boy's adopted father, Jemaine Thomas, is charged with capital murder.