Bond increased for woman accused of killing her adopted son, later found in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A judge has doubled bond for a woman charged in connection with the death of her adopted son.
We first told you about this disturbing case last summer.
GRAPHIC DETAILS: Parents charged after 7-year-old Harris Co. boy who was reported missing, later found dead in washing machine
Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler was found dead inside a washing machine in Spring.
Troy Koehler
Tiffany Thomas is now being held on a $300,000 bond.
She's charged with injury to a child.
The boy's adopted father, Jemaine Thomas, is charged with capital murder.