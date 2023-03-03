A 23-year-old man is charged with the murder of his father in League City, police say.

According to League City PD, Nicholas Robert Liggio is charged in the death of 65-year-old David Liggio.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a body in a driveway in the 200 block of Wood Hollow Drive.

Nicholas Robert Liggio (Photo: League City Police Department)

Police say responding officers found a man with injuries to his neck and saw another man run into the house and lock the door.

Officials say the officers pulled the victim to a safe area and determined that he was dead.

According to LCPD, the suspect was later located in the 500 block of Millers Water Lane and taken into custody.

Bond was set at $150,000 for the murder charge. Police say Nicholas Liggio is also charged with burglary of a building – with a $30,000 bond – for entering a garage on Millers Water Lane while evading arrest.