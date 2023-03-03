3 found dead in Houston home after possible murder-suicide, police say

Three people were found dead in a Houston home after a woman in distress called 911 around midnight, police say.

The Houston Police Department was investigating the shooting in the 5600 block of Indigo on Friday morning.

According to police, a woman in distress called 911, and gunshots were heard over the phone.

Police say responding officers found the house locked and kicked in the door.

Authorities say they found three people dead inside of the house including a man and a woman around their 60s and a younger male who may be in his late teens.

According to police, at this time, the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide with the older man as the shooter, but the investigation is still being conducted.

The identities of those found dead have not been released, but police say they appear to be family members.