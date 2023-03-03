One person is dead, another is in the hospital, and a third person is in custody after a crash in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Road and FM 1488 on the southwest side of the county.

Texas DPS says it is believed that a driver disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and caused a collision with two other vehicles.

According to Texas DPS, the investigation is still being conducted, but alcohol or intoxication may have been a contributing factor in the crash.