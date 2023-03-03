Man charged with murder after teen hit, killed on dirt bike in Houston; another hurt

A 42-year-old man is facing new charges after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding a dirt bike and another teen was injured, Houston police say.

Alfred E. Woods was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid last month, but charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury were also filed against him on Thursday, authorities announced.

Police say Tremayne Montgomery, 16, died and an 18-year-old was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash in the 1800 block of Airport Blvd on Feb. 21.

Alfred Woods (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to police, the two teens were riding a dirt bike and were being followed by an SUV. Police say the SUV struck the dirt bike and at least one of the teens.

Both teens were taken to the hospital, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say members of the HPD Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Unit and the HPD Gang Division Crime Reduction Unit located the vehicle the next day, and Woods was identified as the driver.