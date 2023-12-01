Some children in foster care have never had the chance to experience the magic of the holiday season. Many have never had gifts to open or been given something new that is their own.

Depelchin Children’s Center is calling on Houstonians to step up and help them with their "Holiday Project."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It is Depelchin’s mission to fulfill the holiday wish lists of 1,400 kids in their care.

Right now, they have about 130 kids who do not have a sponsor, and gifts are due to Depelchin on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

File photo. Group of Christmas presents under a decorated tree. (Photo by: Pascal Deloche/Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The program is especially meaningful for foster parents who already go above and beyond to open their homes and hearts to children who need a loving family.

By taking shopping off their to-do lists, this project allows them to focus on making this season brighter for children in their care by taking part in new traditions and make lasting memories together.

To find out how to sponsor a child, visit www.depelchin.org/holiday-project.