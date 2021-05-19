Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
18
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:08 PM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM CDT until SAT 1:38 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:39 PM CDT until THU 11:53 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:40 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:15 AM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SUN 7:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:25 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Advisory
until WED 11:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Southeast Texas under Flash Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch for the entire Houston area until May 20.

HOUSTON - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Texas until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Houston could still see several more rounds of heavy downpours. Rain stays in the forecast for the start of the weekend.

Drivers should be on the lookout for street flooding. Officials warn not to drive into flooded areas, and say drivers should not attempt to cross a roadway covered in water. Only a few inches of water can float a vehicle.

Car on flooded trail next to Houston bayou

A car ended up on a flooded trail along a bayou in Houston near Hogan Street on May 19, 2021. Video courtesy Storm Chaser-Houston Jaime Garcia.

Resources prepared amid flash flood watch for Southeast Texas

A Flash Flood Watch has been extended for Southeast Texas until 1 p.m. Thursday, and state and local officials have prepared resources if assistance is requested.

Texas prepares for severe storms

In response to severe flooding threats across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through Friday.

The governor also activated a number of resources this week to assist local communities as they responded to the weather. At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management activated the following resources:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Swift Water Boat Squads and High Profile Vehicles

• Texas Military Department: Ground Transportation Platoons

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams and a helicopter with hoist capability

• Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Additionally, TDEM rostered the following resources in preparation for any requests for assistance from local officials:

• Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Urban Search and Rescue Packages

• Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

• Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

• Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat areas

Lightning may have sparked apartment fire

A fire at a northwest Houston apartment complex may have been started by lightning.

Reporting storm damage

Texans who sustain damages from this event should report their damages to TDEM through the iSTAT Tool found at damage.tdem.texas.gov. This will allow the state to identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials understand whether requirements are met for requesting federal disaster assistance.

A large piece of sheet metal roof blew onto Homestead Road near Parker Road blocking some lanes on May 18, 2021.