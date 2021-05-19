Southeast Texas under Flash Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon

article

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Texas until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Houston could still see several more rounds of heavy downpours. Rain stays in the forecast for the start of the weekend.

Drivers should be on the lookout for street flooding. Officials warn not to drive into flooded areas, and say drivers should not attempt to cross a roadway covered in water. Only a few inches of water can float a vehicle.

Texas prepares for severe storms

In response to severe flooding threats across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through Friday.

The governor also activated a number of resources this week to assist local communities as they responded to the weather. At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management activated the following resources:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Swift Water Boat Squads and High Profile Vehicles

• Texas Military Department: Ground Transportation Platoons

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams and a helicopter with hoist capability

• Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Additionally, TDEM rostered the following resources in preparation for any requests for assistance from local officials:

• Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Urban Search and Rescue Packages

• Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

• Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

• Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat areas

Reporting storm damage

Texans who sustain damages from this event should report their damages to TDEM through the iSTAT Tool found at damage.tdem.texas.gov. This will allow the state to identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials understand whether requirements are met for requesting federal disaster assistance.

