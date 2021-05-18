State Operations Center moves to 24-hour operations in response to severe weather

In response to severe flooding threats across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through Friday, May 21.

Severe storms are expected to bring significant river flooding and flash flooding in the Coastal Bend as well as North, East, and South Central Texas beginning today through the end of the week.

"As severe weather continues to threaten communities across the state, Texans need to stay vigilant against significant flash flooding that is expected to accompany these storms," said Governor Abbott. "We are deploying a variety of resources to assist communities in the path of these severe weather events, and I continue to urge Texans to remain cautious and preparing ahead of time for flash flooding."

State agencies responding to this severe weather event include:

Texans who sustain damages from this event should report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) through the iSTAT Tool found at damage.tdem.texas.gov. This will allow the state to identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials understand whether we have met the requirements for requesting federal disaster assistance, according to a press release from TDEM.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for info

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Stay weather aware and download the FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.