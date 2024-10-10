How Southeast Texas has voted in recent presidential elections

article

Early voting for the 2024 presidential election begins in Texas on Oct. 21.

Before Texans make their choice between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, FOX 26 decided to take a look back at how Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery County have voted in past presidential elections.

If you are having trouble viewing this chart click here.

Harris County

Texas' biggest county, Harris, backed Democratic presidential candidates in the last four elections.

In 2020, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 13 percentage points.

From 1992-2004, Harris County backed Republican presidential candidates. However, it was close to being evenly split.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend backed the Democratic presidential candidates for the past two elections.

The county voted for Joe Biden by a 10-point margin and Hillary Clinton by 7 points over Donald Trump.

Before that, the county voted Republican going back to at least 1992.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County is the most consistent Republican county in the Southeastern part of the state.

Close to 75 percent of the county has voted red since 1992.

In 2020, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by more than 40 points.