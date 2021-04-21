Some police reform advocates asking what's taking so long

Almost a year has passed since George Floyd’s death and many young men still fear police.

"You feel unsafe, especially me the color of my skin," said U of H senior Bryce Washington. "I have to handle myself accordingly whenever I put myself in that situation."

"I would not attribute that to my skin color at all or my ethnic background," said U of H sophomore Arye Bhide. "I would just attribute that to I’m not armed, they’re armed."

Here are some of the proposed changes by the mayor and his task force regarding police reform for Houston PD: Body cam footage released within 30 days, dashboard cameras on all cop cars, restructure the oversight board, mental health crisis negotiator, and the cite and release program.

Some would say we really haven’t made any meaningful progress since last year’s George Floyd protest.

"I think people have overlooked the fact that back on June 9 of last year, immediately after the burial of George Floyd, I signed the executive order that said no to choke holds in Houston, they are still debating that in DC," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner also points to his executive order that has implemented things, like cite and release police training that must include deescalation, and millions spent to address crisis intervention and domestic abuse.

But his task force has 120 recommendations and Turner admits not all of those are going to happen.

He also points to other pressing problems the city has been facing including a pandemic, an unprecedented Arctic Blast, and our rising crime problem.