Some Houston-area counties could face restrictions due to COVID-19 hospitalization rate

Several counties in the Houston area, including Harris County, could see restrictions put back into place as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to rise.

The rate has been trending in the wrong direction for a few months now, and counties could see restrictions put back into place as early as Tuesday.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an order that if the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 went above 15% in a region for seven consecutive days that re-openings would roll back in an effort to bring the hospitalization rate down.

COVID Hospitalizations out of Total Hospital Capacity for Trauma Service Area Q as seen on the Texas Department of State Health Services website on January 5, 2021.

In Harris County, the rate has been above 15% for six days now. Tuesday could be the seventh day, meaning bars would shut down indoor service, elective surgeries would be canceled, and businesses that are operating at 75% capacity, like restaurants, would have to scale back to 50% capacity.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about how residents can do their part to turn the situation around.

"We have to be careful as residents of this community to do our work and our part in keeping these numbers from getting worse," Judge Hidalgo said. "Recognizing that the fact that folks are allowed to gather at 75 and 50 percent capacity doesn’t mean that it’s safe to do so. We can support establishments, takeout, drive-thru."

We will wait and see what today’s hospitalization rate will be, and will bring you any updates if the restrictions go into effect.

