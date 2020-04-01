COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area: how and where

article

The greater Houston area has several operating coronavirus COVID-19 testing sites. But many people with symptoms still do not know the process to get tested.

There are public testing sites and private sites. Some are free of charge, others cost a fee or bill a patient's insurance.

No matter what, people with COVID-19 symptoms should first contact their family doctor and/or take a pre-screening test before heading to a testing site.

Typical symptoms include fever, cough or difficulty breathing. If you are experiencing a health emergency, and not just symptoms, you should call 911.

FOR HIGH-RISK PEOPLE

High-risk people are defined as those who are older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

Many testing sites only cater to high-risk symptomatic people.

Local health departments, medical communities, including members of the Texas Medical Center, and clinics operate free or at-a-cost COVID-19 testing sites for high-risk symptomatic people.

FREE

Harris County / City of Houston

Symptomatic people can visit ReadyHarris.org to use an online screening tool or call the Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 to be screened.

People who meet testing criteria will receive a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing.

These sites only accept people with a unique identification code obtained through the screening process. Those who show up without an identification code will not get tested.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center offers free COVID-19 drive-thru testing for high-risk people. People do not have to register, but can at ummcscreening.com or call 281-618-8500, if desired.

Locations:

• 510 W Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77091

• Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

• Forest Brook Middle School in northeast Houston



Fort Bend County/AccessHealth

Those with symptoms must first use the online screening tool, which was developed by Houston-based health tech company Luminare, and can then access the medical screening to determine eligibility for testing. Those who are eligible for testing will receive a unique testing code to go to the testing site. You can access the COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool at checkforcorona.com/fort-bend-county

AT-A-COST

Next Level Urgent Care

Next Level Urgent Care offers testing for COVID-19. Clinics throughout the greater Houston area are now able to offer a full panel of respiratory testing, including COVID-19. They don’t have to follow CDC guidelines for who can get tested Patients will know within 24 hours to two days what’s wrong.

My Family Doctor

My Family Doctor has a drive-thru testing site at 6430 Hillcroft Street open Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This site is currently cash-only and limited to high-risk people with symptoms. People can visit the My Family Doctor website at covid19drivethru.com for more information.

OakBend Medical Group

The initial criteria for the COVID-19 testing will require a Telehealth visit. People should call 281-238-7870. Patients will be screened for criteria that suggest a possible positive COVID-19.

SYMPTOMATIC PEOPLE

AT-A-COST

Legacy Community Health

Legacy Community Health offers COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people determined to be at-risk. People may visit legacycommunityhealth.org or call 832-548-5000 to be screened. Legacy offers testing on a sliding fee scale, and the clinic bills insurance companies for those who are covered.

MD Medical Group

Clinicas Mi Doctor and MD Kids Pediatrics, two Houston MD Medical Group clinics, offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing by appointment. People can request an appointment by calling or texting 888-776-5252, or visiting mdmedicalgroup.us.

UTMB Health

Patients with symptoms of respiratory illness, including cough, fever or shortness of breath, should contact the UTMB Health Access Center at 800-917-8906 to speak with our 24/7 nurse hotline. The nurse hotline will advise the patient on what to do next, including the most appropriate clinic location for evaluation, if needed. Once a patient arrives at the recommended location, they will be seen by a provider and likely given a flu test. If the flu test is positive, the patient will be treated for flu as appropriate. If the flu test is negative, the provider will recommend whether a COVID-19 test is warranted.

Memorial Hermann

Memorial Hermann eVisit provides two easy ways to connect online 24/7 with a Memorial Hermann Urgent Care provider to receive diagnoses and treatment plans. Visit website for screening: memorialhermann.org/virtual-care/evisit/ Within 30 minutes, a provider will review your answers and respond with a diagnosis and treatment plan. The cost is $25. If you are told to take a COVID-19 test, they will tell you where to go. Your COVID-19 test results should be available within 7-14 days. Memorial Hermann will call you if your test is positive.

Other useful resources:

COVID-19 Testing Locations in Brazoria County

Galveston County Health District COVID-19 information call center: 409-938-7221, option 1.

