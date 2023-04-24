Lisa Coleman, 58, will return to a Harris County Court on Tuesday.

Coleman is accused of a series of robberies that took place in November and December of 2022. Police investigators dubbed her the "High-Heeled Hijacker" because of the shows she wore during her crimes.

Among her alleged victims was a woman who says she was kidnapped from the Galleria Mall and forced to withdraw $2,000 from multiple ATMs.

In an exclusive interview with Fox 26, the victim shared her harrowing experience. She described how, she says, Coleman approached her in the mall’s parking lot and held her at gunpoint.

She was then forced into the car and driven to several ATMs in different parts of the city.