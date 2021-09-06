Smaller cities in Louisiana weeks out from electricity being restored due to Hurricane Ida

Cities across Louisiana are still trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane IDA careened through a little over a week ago.

Angela Jackson, who now lives in Houston is from Houma, Louisiana, one of the hardest-hit areas in the state by Hurricane Ida. She tells FOX 26, electricity is scheduled to be restored by Sept. 29, but said Ida did hit differently.

"I know a lot of people who could not evacuate because of the timeframe, the storm came so quickly," said Jackson. "Living through hurricanes in southern Louisiana is something we deal with all the time, but this one has been particularly hard, because it was a very strong hurricane."

RELATED: Hurricane Ida makes landfall as strong Category 4 storm

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, and it’s been categorized as the second-most damaging hurricane to strike Louisiana on record. Jackson sent FOX 26 photos of what the city looks like now. She says fire stations and schools are no longer operational and hospitals are hardly able to function.

"There’s no hospital service right now," said Jackson. "There’s lots of down powerlines, down trees, and lots of damaged homes."

RELATED: Louisiana evacuees head to Houston as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast

She tells us, her mother, brother, and children were able to evacuate in time, thankful to be spending Labor Day with family. But she still has more family and friend’s there she’s concerned about.

"It’s nerve-wracking, we are kind of nervous about going back home, we know it’s not going to be good," said Jackson.

RELATED: Hurricane Ida's aftermath: How displaced evacuees from Louisiana can find help in Houston

The family says as soon as it’s safe to go back, they’re planning a trip down with supplies. Local churches in Houma are stepping up. The Pastor of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church is seeking people from out of the area who are looking for places to send aid to please contact them.

Advertisement

RELATED: Houston-area firefighters to spend weeks helping in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida