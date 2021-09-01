Hurricane Ida's aftermath: How displaced evacuees from Louisiana can find help in Houston

article

The devastation caused by Hurricane Ida has many Lousiana residents still reeling from the aftermath, but Houston is stepping up to help its neighbors to the east.

BACKGROUND: Ida's aftermath: 1st lights turned back on in New Orleans as many wait for relief

Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and claimed the life of at least one person, and knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and nearby regions.

RELATED: Houston city council member, BARC working to collect donations for pets displaced by Hurricane Ida

The hurricane could not have come at a more difficult time, as it was the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Some residents were fortunate enough to evacuate and those that have come to Houston are welcomed with warm hearts and open arms.

RELATED: Biden to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey Ida's storm damage

Here are some of the resources Louisiana residents can turn to if they are in need of assistance:

MORE: Apps available to help Hurricane Ida victims get assistance

Gallery Furniture, providing rescue efforts, and beloved businessman and owner, Mattress Mack is offering shelter at the store for residents impacted by the hurricane.

MORE: Mattress Mack to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida, sending 30 trucks with donations

ReliefGang, a nonprofit rescue organization run by local rapper Trae Tha Truth is offering search and rescue efforts where it's needed.

The American Red Cross, a nonprofit that responds to both small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, is seeking donations to help victims of Hurricane Ida. Click here to donate online or by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Catholic Charities, is also accepting donations and mobilizing to help with relief efforts for victims affected by Hurricane Ida.

The State of Texas

Advertisement

FEMA, says it's ready to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state.