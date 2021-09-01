Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Ida's aftermath: How displaced evacuees from Louisiana can find help in Houston

Hurricane Ida Victim Resources
Electricity was restored Wednesday for some customers in Eastern New Orleans after Ida, while hundreds of thousands still remain with power and water shortages. article

HOUSTON - The devastation caused by Hurricane Ida has many Lousiana residents still reeling from the aftermath, but Houston is stepping up to help its neighbors to the east. 

Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and claimed the life of at least one person, and knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and nearby regions. 

The hurricane could not have come at a more difficult time, as it was the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Some residents were fortunate enough to evacuate and those that have come to Houston are welcomed with warm hearts and open arms. 

Here are some of the resources Louisiana residents can turn to if they are in need of assistance: 

Gallery Furniture, providing rescue efforts, and beloved businessman and owner, Mattress Mack is offering shelter at the store for residents impacted by the hurricane. 

ReliefGang, a nonprofit rescue organization run by local rapper Trae Tha Truth is offering search and rescue efforts where it's needed.

The American Red Cross, a nonprofit that responds to both small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, is seeking donations to help victims of Hurricane Ida. Click here to donate online or by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Catholic Charities, is also accepting donations and mobilizing to help with relief efforts for victims affected by Hurricane Ida. 

The State of Texas

FEMA, says it's ready to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state.