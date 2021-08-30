Houstonians helping those hit hard by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Droves of Houstonians are starting this labor day weekend working to help our neighbors to the east, who were hit hard by the hurricane. FOX 26’s Damali Keith joins us with more on how Houstonians are helping.
‘We’re going to have your back’: Biden tours Hurricane Ida damage in Louisiana
As flights resume and some power is beginning to be restored in New Orleans, the president planned later on Friday to visit the hurricane-battered state and deliver remarks.
DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters
At least 13 people died in New York City, while at least 25 people died in New Jersey.
Ida flooding: Cleanup begins in Northeast after record-breaking rainfall
Forecasters warned of potentially dangerous hazardous flooding from Ida, but the ferocity of the storm caught the nation's most densely populated metropolitan corridor by surprise.
Houston-area firefighters to spend weeks helping in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida
"It’s bad here," said Steward Goff from Galveston Fire Department. "They had a significant rain and flood event. I’m just glad I can be here to help."
Houston-area firefighters join Hurricane Ida relief efforts
FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has more as Houston-area firefighters are in Louisiana helping with relief efforts.
4 nursing home residents die after Ida evacuations
Louisiana health officials say four nursing home residents died after being evacuated to a large warehouse during Hurricane Ida.
‘We need to act’: Biden says Ida a deadly reminder of climate crisis
President Joe Biden on Thursday emphasized how “extreme storms” such as Hurricane Ida are a deadly reminder that the climate crisis is here and the nation needs to act to combat it.
Ida flooding: At least 45 dead as deluge slams NY, NJ, Pennsylvania
A stunned U.S. East Coast is facing a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain.
Thousands without power across NY, NJ after Ida remnants hit Northeast
Thousands of customers were without power Thursday morning in New York and New Jersey after torrential rain from Ida’s remnants hit the area.
Hurricane Ida's aftermath: How displaced evacuees from Louisiana can find help in Houston
Natural disasters are something Houstonians know all too well, which is why the city is offering help for its neighbors to the east with warm hearts and open arms.
Houston city council member, BARC working to collect donations for pets displaced by Hurricane Ida
A city council member is asking Houston residents to help donate essential supplies to help animal shelters housing pets impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Over 1,800 Tulane University students evacuated to Houston following Hurricane Ida
Tulane University students started to arrive in Houston on Tuesday after being evacuated from campus due to Hurricane Ida.
Apps available to help Hurricane Ida victims get assistance
Thousands of evacuees are in Houston seeking refuge from the devastation in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida. Many are scrambling to find shelter, food, and necessities.
Where Hurricane Ida evacuees can find shelter, food, clothing
FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with Hurricane Ida evacuees and shares where people who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida can get help.
Louisiana residents flee to Houston seeking shelter following Hurricane Ida
For evacuees from Louisiana, a resolution from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida seems out of reach, but they're holding on to the small bits of relief they can find.
Louisiana residents seeking shelter in Houston following Hurricane Ida
FOX 26 Reporter Maria Salazar spoke with residents who arrived in Houston to take shelter from Hurricane Ida.
Long cleanup ahead for Louisiana residents following Hurricane Ida
FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Louisiana residents following the devastating damage left behind by Hurricane Ida.
Ida idles oil production on busy gulf coast
Oil prices rose slightly in the hours after the energy industry found itself right in the path of Hurricane Ida. Offshore drilling and onshore processing were both affected by the storm.