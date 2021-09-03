Houstonians helping those hit hard by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Droves of Houstonians are starting this Labor Day Weekend working to help our neighbors to the East who were hit hard Hurricane Ida.

Some have been saving lives, going into the flood water to rescue families and so many others are gathering donations to take them to residents there in Louisiana who lost everything.

"This tree here, it ended up falling on this guy’s stairwell. Luckily it didn’t hit the house," explains Sean Burke.

BACKGROUND: Ida's aftermath: 1st lights turned back on in New Orleans as many wait for relief

It’s been four days non-stop of getting rid of downed trees for Burke and his crew but it isn’t all business for the Burke’s Trees and More Owner.

"We’re working and we’re helping people that are less fortunate that can’t afford to get trees removed. We take time out of our day and our crew is glad to do it. We like giving back to anybody that needs it," Burke adds.

The bayou city business owner is expecting to be there in Louisiana at least a month and he isn’t the only Houstonian. In fact, Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth went to Louisiana with members of his Relief Gang.

"We’re going back and forth, getting supplies, coming here, sleeping in our vehicles, driving home, coming back, helping out," Truth says. "We’re rescuing people from attics, all types of situations. Right now we’re at a Winn Dixie where we’re giving out supplies, food, diapers, anything they need."

MORE: Hurricane Ida's aftermath: How displaced evacuees from Louisiana can find help in Houston



"We’ve had individuals drop off pallets of gas cans. The service stations have said come by we’ll donate 50 gallons of fuel to fill the gas cans for us to take to the people because they have no fuel," explains Deputy Bill Orton with the Matagorda County Constable’s Office.

He hasn’t been to the hurricane ravaged areas yet. Deputy Orton has spent the last few days helping take in donations to take to residents in Louisiana.

"We’ve got baby formula, baby diapers, adult diapers, cleaning supplies," Orton explains.

RELATED: ‘We’re going to have your back’: Biden tours Hurricane Ida damage in Louisiana

"We’ve got three enclosed trailers sitting back here, an 18 wheeler trailer, pallets of water, a forklift that was donated to us. We’re just doing what we can," says Glen Davis who turned his Davis’ Daiquiri Barn into a donation drop off site and he’ll also be one of the drivers delivering what they’ve collected.



"Seeing people that have absolutely nothing left it’s heartbreaking. It brings me to tears. It’s terrible," Davis says.

MORE: Apps available to help Hurricane Ida victims get assistance



"Situations like this, God calls us to help our neighbors so that’s what we’re doing. Y’all hang tight. We’re on our way. You can’t keep cajuns down," says Clint Hewitt who’s a Louisiana Native but now lives in the Houston area.

"We coming. We coming with as much as we can gather," adds another Louisiana native with tears in his eyes.



Deputy Orton has been working with the non-profit Serve Outdoors. If you’d like to donate visit their website. The Relief Gang accepts donations at their non-profit site.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP