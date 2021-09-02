Houston-area firefighters to spend weeks helping in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Dozens of Houston area firefighters are in Louisiana helping with the recovery effort following Hurricane Ida.

Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

"It’s bad here," said Steward Goff from Galveston Fire Department. "They had a significant rain and flood event. I’m just glad I can be here to help."

Fire departments from all over Texas are now in Louisiana helping.

On Thursday, we spoke with firefighters from Houston, Galveston, Conroe, Baytown, and Harris County ESD #48 about their experience so far in Louisiana.

"Once we get together, we start gelling as a team," said Alfred Duran from Baytown FD. "We find out what those needs are, so we can fill in those needs."

"We’re trying to clear the roads so we can get through and the community can get through," said Zach LaBonte from Harris County ESD #48.

"We’re helping some of the fire department personnel repair their homes," said Justin Huddleston from Houston Fire Department. "Helping the fire stations get back in order. There was a lot of damage to the fire stations."

Firefighters say the damage is noticeable throughout Louisiana. Crews expect to be in the hurricane-damaged communities for at least two weeks, but the timeline could extend if needed.

"We’re all working the same schedule," said Huddleston. "24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until we get these folks back on their feet."

