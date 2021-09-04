Ida's aftermath: Evacuees in Houston are unsure when they'll return home

It's been a week since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and caused destruction and devastation in its path.

The impact from the hurricane caused virtually the entire city of New Orleans to be without power and as of Saturday, Entergy Louisiana reports power is back for about a third of its customers including all the hospitals in Orleans Parish.

Indeed, these are signs of much-needed progress but they also say some of the hardest-hit areas like Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes may not have power until the end of the month.

For Patricia Adams, getting the power to home restored is just one factor she is weighing to decide when she will return to her home in New Orleans. She considers herself lucky. Her neighborhood did not have serious damage.

"I was quite surprised given the intensity of the storm," Patricia noted.

However, she also worries about the city's infrastructure, access to groceries and gas, and how all of that will impact the most vulnerable in her family, her 87-year-old mother.

Emotionally, it is also hard for Patricia. It has brought back memories of Hurricane Katrina's aftermath 16 years ago.

"I don't think I've ever experienced anything that I would categorize as PTSD until now. It's brought back a lot of memories," Patricia added.

