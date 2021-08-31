Houstonians helping those hit hard by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Droves of Houstonians are starting this labor day weekend working to help our neighbors to the east, who were hit hard by the hurricane. FOX 26’s Damali Keith joins us with more on how Houstonians are helping.
Hurricane Ida's aftermath: How displaced evacuees from Louisiana can find help in Houston
Natural disasters are something Houstonians know all too well, which is why the city is offering help for its neighbors to the east with warm hearts and open arms.
Houston city council member, BARC working to collect donations for pets displaced by Hurricane Ida
A city council member is asking Houston residents to help donate essential supplies to help animal shelters housing pets impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Over 1,800 Tulane University students evacuated to Houston following Hurricane Ida
Tulane University students started to arrive in Houston on Tuesday after being evacuated from campus due to Hurricane Ida.
Apps available to help Hurricane Ida victims get assistance
Thousands of evacuees are in Houston seeking refuge from the devastation in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida. Many are scrambling to find shelter, food, and necessities.