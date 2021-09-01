Houston city council member, BARC working to collect donations for pets displaced by Hurricane Ida

article

Lousiana residents are still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida and before it made landfall, several pets were brought to Houston to keep them safe.

And a local council member is working to ensure those shelters have everything they need while they house these pets.

Houston Council Member Letitia Plummer, DDS, who is an At-Large Council Member for Position 4, announced she is working with BARC, the city's animal shelter, to collect donations for Best Friends Animal Society, which has been bringing cats and dogs from affected parts of Louisiana to Texas.

"We want to make sure that organizations and shelters that are housing the rescues have ample supplies of food, blankets, toys, and cleaning supplies," CM Plummer said in a press statement. "Many of these organizations are non-profits and already have a tight budget. We can try to help them in any little way we can."

The assistance will also help those who foster displaced animals, who also may require essential supplies.

"Some of these rescues may need to be fostered out for a while, and those foster moms and dads may need additional supplies," CM Plummer added. "We want to make sure that the shelters have supplies to give to them."

Due to the urgency to help these shelters, CM Plummer also said there is a limited window for collecting donations until Thursday. See below for the locations and times where you can donate supplies:

Midtown Spot Fur Friends

Wednesday, Sept. 1 - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 2 - 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Critter Care Animal Hospital

Wednesday, Sept. 1 - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 2 - 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

BARC Shelter

Wednesday, Sept. 1 - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 2 - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

