Skeletal remains found in League City field
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Police say a citizen discovered skeletal remains in a League City field on Monday afternoon.
The League City Police Department was investigating in the 5700 block of McFarland Road.
Police say the partially wooded field was recently cleared for home construction.
Investigators and evidence technicians responded to the scene to search the area.
Police say no identification has been made at this time.
