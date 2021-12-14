Skeletal remains found in League City field

article

Police say a citizen discovered skeletal remains in a League City field on Monday afternoon.

The League City Police Department was investigating in the 5700 block of McFarland Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the partially wooded field was recently cleared for home construction.

Investigators and evidence technicians responded to the scene to search the area.

Police say no identification has been made at this time.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP