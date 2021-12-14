Skeletal remains found in League City field

Expand / Collapse search

League City
FOX 26 Houston
Investigators responded to a League City field where skeletal remains were found on December 13, 2021.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Police say a citizen discovered skeletal remains in a League City field on Monday afternoon.

The League City Police Department was investigating in the 5700 block of McFarland Road.

Police say the partially wooded field was recently cleared for home construction.

Investigators and evidence technicians responded to the scene to search the area.

Police say no identification has been made at this time.

